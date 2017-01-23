Pope Francis has expressed concern over the growing populist movement in Europe, saying it could result in the rise of leaders like Germany's Adolf Hitler, NBC News reported.

"In times of crisis, we lack judgment, and that is a constant reference for me," the pope said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais. "Hitler didn't steal the power, his people voted for him, and then he destroyed his people."

Angry with traditional political elites, voters across Europe are throwing support towards nationalist, anti-immigrant leaders.

The pontiff, who sent President Donald Trump his best wishes Friday, also told El Pais that he is reserving judgment on Trump: "We will see how he acts, what he does, and then I will have an opinion."