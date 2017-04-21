Massive Power Outage Hits San Francisco

A massive power outage in San Francisco left 95,000 people without electricity on Friday, according to PG&E.

An insulation fire at a PG&E substation at Larkin and Eddy streets is believed to have caused the issue around 9:15 a.m. The flames have been extinguished, but widespread outages have killed several traffic lights and prompted the closure of the BART station on Montgomery Street.

San Francisco police said they are working with PG&E and SF Muni to respond to the situation.

The fire department was responding to multiple calls for service, but said no injuries had been reported as of 10 a.m.

The SFMTA said in a tweet that people should treat intersections as four-way stops due to "scattered" power outages citywide. SFMTA warned commuters to expect delays, while Caltrain tweeted that their trains were still running on time.

Social media posts indicated that the outage had forced some businesses to close.

