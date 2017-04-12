Hope, Healing at Vigils for San Bernardino School Shooting Victims

The community is looking to heal in the face of a tragic school shooting that claimed the lives of a dedicated teacher and a young boy in San Bernardino, California.

Many gathered at memorial vigils following Monday's tragedy at North Park Elementary School.

Karen Elaine Smith, 53, was in her classroom for students with special needs when the shooter, later identified as her estranged husband, entered the room and aimed his gun at her. Jonathan Martinez, 8, was standing behind Smith and was also hit. He later died while on his way to the hospital. Gunfire also hit a 9-year-old, who was in stable condition at the hospital.

Mourners participated in candlelight vigils at North Park Elementary and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church to remember the victims, heal together and to find hope.