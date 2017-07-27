Prince William Working Last Shift as Air Ambulance Pilot

Lady Gaga and Prince William chat on FaceTime, talking about Gaga's mental health struggles and the Prince's charity, Heads Together. (Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017)

Prince William is working his last shift as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Thursday, the royal said in a letter published in the Eastern Daily Press.

William has piloted medevac missions for two years for the charity in Southeast England. In a previous statement, the Palace said William is stepping away to focus on his royal duties and charity work.

"These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession," William wrote for the Eastern Daily Press. "I am hugely grateful for having had this experience."

The Duke of Cambridge went on to detail some of the "daunting incidents" and "appalling tragedies" he has witnessed as a service member of the EAAA.

Prior to working with the EAAA, William served for seven years in the Royal Air Force. He gained his wings in 2008 and worked as a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot from 2009 to 2013, NBC News reported.

William is part of a long line of military members in his family. His brother, Prince Harry, as well as his father (Prince Charles), grandfather (Prince Philip), and grandmother (Queen Elizabeth II) all served in the British armed forces.

William's job change comes as his grandfather is expected to perform his final royal duty on Aug. 2. The Palace had said Philip is retiring from his royal duties but may attend certain events with the Queen afterward.