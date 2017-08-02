'Amazing Dane' Goes Viral With Rendition of Whitney Houston Song

Sometimes you just 'gotta sing like nobody's watching.

Dane Miller, from Prosper, Texas, didn't hold back when belting out Whitney Houston's 1993 hit "I Have Nothing" in the backseat of his dad's car.



Darren, Dane's father, said that's just the kind of person Dane is.

His clip on Facebook has reached 20 million views so far.

"Of course, Dane's all the time trying to do things like this, whether it's singing or playing basketball or soccer he's all the time creating a show wherever he goes and he's love an audience, he loves bringing smiles to people's face."

The 9-year-old has down syndrome, but that doesn't stop him from dreaming big.



"His pure JOY and beauty brings tears to my eyes. Thank you GOD for giving this beautiful soul to this world," one person commented on the family's YouTube page.

The YouTube video, titled "Amazing Dane singin' with Whitney Houston," has been viewed over 100,000 times since July 27.

"Love love love!! Singing Whitney at the top of your lungs is good for the soul!" said another YouTube user.

