Queen Elizabeth II Marks 65 Years on Britain’s Throne

Britain Celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 90th Birthday Queen Elizabeth and her family marked the monarch's official 90th birthday with a parade, a colorful military ceremony and an appearance at Buckingham Palace in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday. (Published Saturday, June 11, 2016)

Princess Elizabeth was never meant to become queen, let alone the longest-serving monarch in the storied history of British royalty.

Her father, in fact, was never meant to become king.

But on Monday, after nearly a lifetime of service to country and crown, Elizabeth II will commemorate her 65th anniversary as queen. She will become the only British monarch ever to celebrate her Sapphire Jubilee, NBC News reported.

It is a role that most Britons — whether royalist or republican — would agree that she has fulfilled with caution, dignity and an unending sense of duty.

Royal Family Photos: Will and Kate Visit Family Centers