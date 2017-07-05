Rep. Scalise Readmitted to ICU; Condition Listed as Serious

A gunman opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia. Five people, including the shooter, were shot during the attack. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot. NBC News sources identified the shooter as James T. Hodgkinson. He was shot by Capitol police and later died of his injuries, President Trump told the nation from the White House.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the ICU due to new concerns about infection, according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The one-line statement was released late Wednesday. Scalise was injured when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise, 51, was struck in the hip and the bullet shattered blood vessels, bones and internal organs along the way. Doctors said he had arrived at the hospital after the shooting at imminent risk of death.

An update from Scalise’s Twitter account said his condition is listed as serious. Another update was expected on Thursday.

Update from @MedStarWHC on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise: pic.twitter.com/YnEDhiX4gO — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 6, 2017

The congressman had been moved out of ICU on June 23. Four other people were also shot James Hodgkinson, who was shot and killed by responding police officers.