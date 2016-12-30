Officials believe Russian hackers accessed the United States' electrical grid through an unnamed utility in Vermont, according to the Washington Post.

According to the report, the code discovered in the utility's system is associated with the Russian hacking operation known by government officials as Grizzly Steppe. It was not actively used to disrupt the utility's operations, officials told the newspaper.

The Washington Post's sources note that the hackers' intentions are unclear, adding that it could have been a test to see if a portion of the grid could be penetrated.

U.S. security officials believe Russia hacked the U.S. to influence the presidential election. The Obama administration has imposed sanctions against Russia, a move condemned by President-elect Donald Trump, but praised by several prominent Republicans.