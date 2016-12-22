Report: Russians Who Hacked DNC Helped Kill Ukrainians

File Photo -- Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, arrives to hold a meeting of a committee on preparations for upcoming Victory Day in WWII, in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia, on Tuesday, April 5, 2016.

The Russian hackers who targeted the Democratic National Committee was also employed by Russia's military intelligence agency to pinpoint and kill Ukrainian soldiers in 2014, according to a report released Thursday by a cyber security firm, NBC News reported.

The company, Crowdstrike, was hired by the DNC to investigate the hack and issued a report publicly attributing it to Russian intelligence. One of Crowdstrike's senior executives is Shawn Henry, a former senior FBI official who consults for NBC News. The firm employs other veterans of the FBI and the National Security Agency, the government's digital spying arm.

Co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch, who oversaw the research, told NBC News that the report is further evidence that "it wasn't a 400-pound guy in his bed," who hacked the Democrats, but Russian intelligence agencies. President-elect Donald Trump famously raised the possibility that the Democrats were hacked by an overweight man.