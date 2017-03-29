U.S. Capitol Police fired shots at a woman driver during a confrontation near the Capitol Building Wednesday morning. Officials say that just before the clash, the woman fled from a traffic stop and nearly hit officers.

The woman, who has not been identified, was driving erratically just south of the U.S. Capitol when police tried to pull her over. The driver made a U-turn and nearly hit officers, U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Maleki said in a mid-morning update.

Police say the incident appears to be criminal in nature and not related to terrorism.

Driver in Custody After Clash Near Capitol

"While attempting to stop the vehicle on Independence Avenue, the driver negotiated a U-turn and fled the scene, nearly striking officers and struck at least one other vehicle," Maleki said at a news conference. "A brief pursuit followed, until the vehicle was stopped at Washington and Independence Avenues SW. During the attempt to arrest the individual, shots were fired."

Video from the scene showed a young woman in a green sweatshirt being placed into a police van. The windows of the woman's dark colored car, which has Maryland tags, had been shot out.

Additional information on why officers fired was not released immediately.

A woman who was headed to the Capitol to visit her congressman found herself near the mayhem.

"We saw somebody running and we heard three shots fired," she told NBC News. "We did not know what was going on or who was shooting."

Police have also closed Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue and 1st Street SW. The public is asked to avoid the area.

In October 2013, 34-year-old Miriam Carey was shot and killed by law enforcement after she hit a security barrier and a Secret Service officer outside the White House, leading police on a chase that ended near the Capitol. The dental hygienist who drove to D.C. from Connecticut had her 1-year-old daughter in the car. The child was not hurt.

Her family later said she had been suffering from postpartum depression and psychosis. Police in Stamford, Connecticut said Carey had reported that she believed former President Barack Obama had her under surveillance.

