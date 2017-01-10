Rex Tillerson's Assets Include Investments in China, Russia | NECN
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President-elect Donald Trump's transition effort

Rex Tillerson's Assets Include Investments in China, Russia

The secretary of state nominee has almost $500 million in total assets, according to his public financial disclosure report

    Trump Announces Exxon Mobil CEO for Sec. of StateTrump Announces Exxon Mobil CEO for Sec. of StateCalling Rex Tillerson an international deal-maker, the Trump transition team announced this morning that the Exxon Mobil CEO is president-elect Trump's choice for secretary of state, despite concern over the CEO's close ties to Russia's president. (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

    Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state boasts investments in Chinese and Russian firms among his almost $500 million in total assets, documents show.

    NBC News obtained a copy of Rex Tillerson's Public Financial Disclosure Report that was submitted as part of the vetting process for the ExxonMobil CEO and chairman's nomination to the role.

    It details Tillerson's financial holdings — including numerous stock holdings in U.S., European and Asian companies.

    He holds from $109,000 to $361,000 worth of stock in Chinese companies, such as telecommunications, shipping firms and household names like Ali Baba. He aso has a small stake — from $1-$15,000 worth of stock — in the Russian internet company Yandex. His largest holdings overall are in Exxon stock and financial instruments.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
