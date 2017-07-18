Russia said Tuesday it reserves the right to retaliate against America for its "illegal seizure" of two Russian diplomatic compounds, NBC News reported.
Top Russian and U.S. officials met on Monday to discuss the two compounds in Maryland and New York.
The mansions were seized in December under former President Barack Obama as part of sanctions over Russia's involvement in hacking the U.S. election, which Russia has denied.
"Russia stressed that if Washington does not address this and other concerns, including persistent efforts to hinder the operation of Russia’s diplomatic missions, Russia has the right to take retaliatory measures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity," the ministry said in a statement after Monday's meeting ended without a deal.