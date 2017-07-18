President Donald Trump defended his son's decision to visit a Russian attorney who claimed to hold discriminating information, calling it "very standard" and claiming that "most people would've taken that meeting." Trump also claims that very little happened during the meeting. (Published Thursday, July 13, 2017)

Russia said Tuesday it reserves the right to retaliate against America for its "illegal seizure" of two Russian diplomatic compounds, NBC News reported.

Top Russian and U.S. officials met on Monday to discuss the two compounds in Maryland and New York.

The mansions were seized in December under former President Barack Obama as part of sanctions over Russia's involvement in hacking the U.S. election, which Russia has denied.

"Russia stressed that if Washington does not address this and other concerns, including persistent efforts to hinder the operation of Russia’s diplomatic missions, Russia has the right to take retaliatory measures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity," the ministry said in a statement after Monday's meeting ended without a deal.

10 Times Donald Trump Denied Collusion with Russia

The FBI and congressional committees are investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to meddle in the presidential election. Here is a roundup from NBC News of 10 times that Donald Trump has denied the allegation. (Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017)



