 Shock, Sadness and Anger After Violent Charlottesville Weekend
Shock, Sadness and Anger After Violent Charlottesville Weekend

By Nina Lin and Sam Hart

25 minutes ago

A Charlottesville, Virginia rally to keep a Confederate statue and the counter-protest to take it down stunned the country after a car drove into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing Heather Heyer and wounding many others. The violence of the weekend led to counter-protests and vigils condemning racism and white nationalism in cities across the United States. See the reactions

Vice President Mike Pence said there is no tolerance for “white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK,” following a white nationalist rally Saturday in Virginia that erupted in violence and left three people dead and multiple injured.

