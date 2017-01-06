Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport: 3 Dead, 9 Shot

A gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, killing at least three people before being taken into custody, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

At least nine people in total were shot, sources said earlier.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed that multiple people have been killed in the attack.

The shooting occurred at the baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Aerial footage showed a crowd of people gathered outside on the tarmac.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was traveling from the airport, tweeted about the incident:

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Evacuating Terminal 2 in Fort Lauderdale #fll #fortlauderdale #shooting #fllshooting A video posted by Taylor Elenburg (@telenburg) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:40am PST #fortlauderdale A video posted by Gene Messina (@gmessina121) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:43am PST

ATF said it's responding to the shooting to assist state and local officials.

The FAA said there is minimal impact on operations at the airport at this time.

Check back for more on this developing story. Details can change.