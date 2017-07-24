The fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Justine Damond was ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner, with her family in Australia, as well as local community leaders, pushing for more information on the circumstances surrounding her death. (Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017)

Streets signs mocking Minneapolis police appeared around the city over the weekend in the wake of the fatal shooting of an Australian woman who had called 911, NBC News reported.

The signs read, "Warning: Twin Cities Police Easily Startled," and were taken down by authorities not long after being put up.

The signs appear to appropriate language used by the partner of officer Mohamed Noor, who had fatally shot Justine Damond. The partner said he and Noor were "startled" by a loud noise before the shooting took place.

In the wake of the shooting, Noor has declined to be interviewed by investigators, and Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau resigned Friday at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges.