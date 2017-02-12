Singer Al Jarreau died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, just days after retiring from touring, his manager told Ebony magazine. He was 76.

The singer was surrounded by family and friends when he died at 5:30 a.m.

A small, private service is planned, said his manager, Joe Gordon.

"His second priority in life was music. There was no third. His first priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need," his website read, confirming the news of his passing.

Jarreau was reportedly forced into retirement due to exhaustion. He was hospitalized in Los Angeles and then cared for by a medical team in the days leading up to his death, according to the Associated Press.

His site concluded, reading: "Thank you Al, from all of us. You completed your ministry in a beautiful and gracious way. Godspeed… you’ve earned it."