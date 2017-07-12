Skateboarders Scuffle With Police in San Francisco

One police officer was injured Tuesday evening at the scene of a skateboarders' street rally in Dolores Park that turned into a standoff lasting more that one hour, according to San Francisco police. Pete Suratos.

One police officer was injured Tuesday evening at the scene of a skateboarders' street rally in San Francisco's Dolores Park that turned into a standoff lasting more than one hour, according to police.

San Francisco police were warning the public to avoid the area of Dolores and 19th streets after multiple skateboarders traveling at high speeds down Dolores refused to comply with officers' attempts to shut down the rally, police said.

The rally started at 7:11 p.m., police said. The skateboarders were being towed up the hill by vehicles and then riding down the hill on the boards, some performing tricks on the way down.

The police response initially was for a call reporting someone needing medical attention. But the crowd did not allow the officers to tend to a person in the street with a head injury, police said.

A large fight broke out at some point, with multiple officers involved, so SFPD was trying to clear the park, police said. For more than an hour, skaters shouted and threw objects.

A police spokeswoman said two patrol cars were vandalized and one officer was injured and transported to a hospital.

Ambulances also were being called for skateboarders who lost control, police said. Multiple skateboarders were taken to hospitals with head injuries, police said.

The extent of the officer's injury was not known.

One video posted to social media appears to show an officer on foot bumping into one traveling skateboarder, causing the skateboarder to crash into a parked patrol car. That skateboarder also was treated for injuries, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SF hills are not for little boys. Even the vets still go down HARD. Just watch Jake Phelps from @thrashermag go down from front row #hallofmeat #slam #jakephelpsisalegend A post shared by Mattmilanoart (@mattmilanoart) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT 🏆🏆🏆🏆 A post shared by @lauriemurr on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT Skaters vs SFPD right now in Dolores. Race to riot unfortunately fast. 😢 #sfpd #unnecessaryforce #thrasher A post shared by Regina Marie (@reginastarkeys) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT





