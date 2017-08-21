Solar Eclipse Highlights: How It Was Viewed Around the Country UP NEXT XSolar Eclipse Highlights: How It Was Viewed Around the CountryLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.necn.com/multimedia/Solar-Eclipse-Highlights-How-It-Was-Viewed-Around-the-Country-441325853.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.necn.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=441325853&videoID=1CWMhsHui8_f&origin=necn.com&sec=news&subsec=national-international&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»A look at how Americans viewed the first coast to coast eclipse in nearly a century.Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest national-international updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters