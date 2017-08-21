Solar Eclipse Highlights: How It Was Viewed Around the Country - NECN
logo_necn_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Solar Eclipse Highlights: How It Was Viewed Around the Country

A look at how Americans viewed the first coast to coast eclipse in nearly a century.

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices