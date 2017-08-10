Son of Sam, 40 Years Later: A Look at His NYC Year of Terror

On July 29, 1976, 18-year-old Donna Lauria was sitting in an Oldsmobile outside her Bronx home, chatting with her friend, when David Berkowitz strode up and shot them both without saying a word. Lauria died. Over the next 367 days, five other people would die and seven would be hurt in a mysterious shooting spree that would cement Berkowitz in the annals of history as the Son of Sam, one of America's most notorious serial killers.

New Yorkers were terrorized; the world was captivated. On Aug. 10, 1977, it ended. Berkowitz was arrested. Dramatic archive images capture the year of terror -- a nightmare that still haunts the families of the victims, and the people who lived through it, 40 years later.

Notorious killer David Berkowitz terrorized New York for one long year. We look back at some of the video and images from the time.