NASA Astronaut Jack Fischer captured this timelapse video of the aurora borealis while aboard the International Space Station. The video, taken 250 miles above Earth and at a speed of 17,500 mph, was posted on Fischer's Twitter account July 21.
"People have asked me what a 'burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce' is … Well folks, it looks like this … awesome sauce is green," he tweeted.
Aurora borealis is the result of collisions between the Earth’s gaseous particles and matter released by the sun’s atmosphere, according to NASA.
