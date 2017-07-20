A group of teens have reportedly gone missing in Washington after competing in the FIRST Global Challenge robotics competition this week. (Published 46 minutes ago)

A group of teens has reportedly gone missing in Washington after competing in the FIRST Global Challenge robotics competition this week.

Members of the Burundi team that competed in the event at Constitution Hall disappeared from the area Tuesday, according to a Washington Post report.

"FIRST Global learned the adult mentor of Team Burundi is unable to find the group of six students of the team who participated in the 2017 FIRST Global Challenge,” according to a Thursday statement from First Global to the Post.

The statement continued: "The proper reports have been submitted to the police who are investigating the case."

The D.C. Police Department posted photos and information about the teens to its Twitter pages. The teens range in age from 16 to 18 and include four males and two females.

The teens were last seen in the Northwest area about 5 p.m. Tuesday, about the time the competition wrapped up.

The investigation is ongoing.