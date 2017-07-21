Teens Taunt, Mock Drowning Victim in Florida Pond

A video that purports to show the drowning death of 31-year-old man at a Florida retention pond while a group of teenagers mock and curse at him is making the rounds on social media.

Cocoa police called the disturbing footage of Jamel Dunn's death “beyond heartless.” A group of five teenagers can be heard laughing and taunting the victim as Dunn cries out in distress.

Police say Dunn drowned in the retention pond in Cocoa on July 9. His body was found three days later, on July 12. It is believed the incident happened after Dunn got into an argument with his fiancée.

A spokeswoman for Cocoa Police told WESH that the teenagers had phones, but didn’t even call the police for help. The State Attorney's Office said they are “deeply saddened and shocked” at the tragedy and the actions of the witnesses.

“While the incident depicted on the recording does not give rise to sufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution under Florida statutes, we can find no moral justification for either the behavior of persons heard on the recording or the deliberate decision not to render aid to Mr. Dunn,” the office said in a statement.