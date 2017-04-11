Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to meet for he first time with his Russian counterpart in Moscow Tuesday evening, NBC News reported. And as the dust settles on the U.S. missile strike on Syria, the meeting won't be the encounter either side had planned.
Tillerson hoped to discuss Ukraine, NATO, Iran, Syria and better U.S.-Russia relations, but sarin gas, dead children and missiles are now on the table instead.
The top U.S. diplomat and Sergei Lavrov will likely talk about what comes next for the two countries. The Kremlin wants to know if the strike was a one-time intervention or if it signals a deeper involvement by Washington.
Moscow has said Washington lacks a strategy in Syria, though Tillerson is expected to propose that Russia change its own strategy and drop support for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad.