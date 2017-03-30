Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks outside federal court in Honolulu, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. A federal judge in Hawaii questioned government attorneys Wednesday who urged him to narrow his order blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban because suspending the nation's refugee program has no effect on the state.

The Trump administration filed a notice with a federal court in Hawaii Thursday that it will appeal the judge's ruling which bars enforcement of the president's revised executive order on immigration and refugees.

The appeal will go to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco -- which upheld the ruling that barred enforcement of the first executive order, NBC News reported.

The administration filed another notice of appeal on the Maryland ruling against the new executive order last week. This appeal is pending before the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia.

The Hawaii notice of appeal comes after the federal judge in Hawaii decided Wednesday to extend his order blocking the travel ban.