President Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens is now available on Airbnb, and you can stay in the 1940 Tudor-style house for just $725 a night.

The five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom, brick-and-stucco home in Jamaica Estates sleeps 20 and has a full kitchen, internet and cable TV, according to the listing. There's also plenty of meeting space and a giant cutout of Trump in the living room to keep people company as they watch "Fox News late into the night."

If you plan a longer stay, the owner is offering a 20 percent weekly discount and a 40 percent monthly discount. Airbnbers would have access to all of the rooms except for the bedroom where the owner lives, according to the listing.

The president's father, developer Fred Trump, built the home in the upper-middle-class enclave about 10 miles east of midtown Manhattan. The house features arched doorways, a fireplace and a sun room and the F train is just a short walk away.

Trump lived there until he was about 4, when his family moved to another home his father had built nearby. The Airbnb listing says the home hasn't changed much since the Trumps lived there, and notes it has no affiliation whatsoever with the White House, the president, Trump or the Trump organization.

"The kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived," the listing says. "This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president."



The house was offered to bidders last fall, but that auction date was canceled after publicity sparked a burst of last-minute interest and requests for more time.

City records show an investor, Michael Davis, ultimately bought the home for nearly $1.4 million in December.

The house went to auction again in January, with bids closing mid-month.

Auction house Paramount Realty USA said in March the house had sold for $2.14 million. The sale price represented a more than 50 percent profit for the seller.



