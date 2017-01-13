Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump 'Welcome Celebration'

File Photo —Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute To The Troops on April 7, 2014

Country music star Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight and rock band 3 Doors Down will take part in President-elect Donald Trump's welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, the day before the inauguration.

Trump's inauguration committee announced Friday morning which performers and other groups will participate at the two-part celebration.

The festivities will begin with "Voices of the People" performances and then segue into the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration."

Trump is scheduled to speak at the event, then the "Voices of the People" groups will take the stage and then the welcome celebration will begin.

The concert is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 3:30 p.m.

Here's the full list of "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" participants announced Friday:

Toby Keith

Jon Voight

Jennifer Holliday

The Piano Guys

Lee Greenwood

RaviDrums

3 Doors Down

The Frontmen of Country

Here's the full list of "Voices of the People" participants announced Friday:

The DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

King’s Academy Honor Choir

Republican Hindu Coalition

Montgomery Area High School Marching Band

Marlana Van Hoose

Maury NJROTC Color Guard

Pride of Madawaska

Webelos Troop 177

Northern Middle School Honors Choir

American Tap Company

South Park and District Pipe Band

Everett High School Viking Marching Band

TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling

Celtic United Pipes and Drums

Military bands also will participate. A fireworks show will follow.

The event will honor the American people, Presidential Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack said.

"The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,” he said in a statement. “Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."

Free tickets can be requested by visiting 58PIC2017.org. A reporter who requested a ticket through the website received a response on the site that said "We've recieved (sic) your request and will get back with you soon."

The event will be available for broadcast by television networks.