Trump Meeting With Palestinian Leader, Seeking Mideast Peace

President Donald Trump is expected to host the president of the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday with Mideast peace likely to be the topic of discussion, NBC News reported.
Trump will meet with Mahmoud Abbas at the White House before the two release a statement together.
Trump's stance on the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis is unclear, as he unexpectedly shifted years of U.S. policy and withheld clear support for an independent Palestine. Trump also has a cordial relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ghassan Khatib, a professor of political science at Birzeit University in the West Bank, said Trump is "very familiar with the Israeli side," and the meeting could allow Trump "a Palestinian perspective."
