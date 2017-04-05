Trump, O'Reilly 'Need to Go to Jail': Rep. Maxine Waters

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., appeared on MSNBC Wednesday night and spoke out against President Donald Trump and Fox News host Bill O'Reilly after sexual harrassment allegations against O'Reilly came to light, NBC News reported.

On "All in With Chris Hayes," Waters claimed that the president, O'Reilly, and others have created a "sexual harrassment enterprise" at Fox News. "They need to go to jail," she said.

Waters also said that President Trump and O'Reilly are "two of a kind," considering the sexual allegations also brought against Trump during the campaign. Waters believes "the president didn't do himself any good" defending O'Reilly.

In reference to President Trump's overall role as a leader, Waters said, "I don't really want him speaking for the United States."

