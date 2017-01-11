President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he picked VA undersecretary David Shulkin to lead Department of Veterans Affairs
Trump made the announcement at a news conference in New York. He said Shulkin is "fantastic" and will do a "truly great job."
The president-elect focused on veterans' issues during the presidential campaign. He said veterans have been mistreated under the Obama administration and promises to straighten things out.
The VA secretary post was one of two Cabinet posts Trump still has to fill. Agriculture secretary is the other one.
Trump met privately Monday with Shulkin, prior to making his decision public.
