Trump Blasts Rep. John Lewis and His District on Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

President-elect Donald Trump slammed Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., — and his congressional district — on Twitter Saturday morning, writing Lewis should focus on "fixing" his district rather than questioning his presidency.

Trump's tweets come after Lewis told NBC News in an exclusive interview Friday that he does not view Trump as a legitimate president. Asked in an interview for "Meet the Press," Lewis said he believes Russians "participated in helping this man get elected" and "helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."

"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart," Trump responded on Twitter.

He continued:

"(not to......mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"

Lewis, a leader in the fight for civil rights, represents Georgia's 5th congressional district. The district includes most of the Atlanta metropolitan area and other cities, including Brookhaven, College Park and Decatur.

It's also home to a number of historically black colleges and universities, including Morehouse College and Spelman College.