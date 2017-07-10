Images Show Trump's Taj Mahal Stripped and Vacant

Built in 1990, the Trump Taj Mahal is a closed casino that sits on the boardwalk of Atlantic City, New Jersey. The property recently changed hands for $50 million and will be redeveloped in a Hard Rock Cafe owned resort. Here are images from the liquidation sale on July 8, 2017.

Since Atlantic City's Taj Mahal's closing in October, the shuttered casino has been purchased and will be turned into a Hard Rock Cafe property. With a new identity, everything in the old facility must go. Today, started the 60-day liquidation sale of the once landmark casino.