3-Year-Old Finds Gun, Shoots Self, Other Child in Fort Worth: Police

Two children are injured after an apparent accidental shooting outside a Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant Friday evening in southwest Fort Worth, police say.
Fort Worth police responded at about 6 p.m. to the restaurant off Southwest Loop 820 near the Hulen Mall.
Two 3-year-old children were exiting a vehicle when one of the children found a gun inside the vehicle and shot himself in the hand. The bullet also struck the other child in the side, according to police.
Both children were transported by a private vehicle to Cook Children's Medical Center.
Fort Worth police are investigating and say it is unknown whether charges will be filed.
Further details have not been released.
Published 30 minutes ago