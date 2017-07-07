President Donald Trump's trip to Europe and planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being overshadowed by news of North Korea's latest missile test.

Two U.S. B-1 bombers and American and South Korean fighter jets on Friday conducted an exercise near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea, in a show of force days after the North tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Lancer bombers took off from an air base in Guam and "practiced attack capabilities by releasing inert weapons at the Pilsung Range" near the DMZ, U.S. Pacific Command told NBC News.

"North Korea's actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland," Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Terrence O’ Shaughnessy said in a statement. "Let me be clear, if called upon we are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capability of our allied air forces."

Two U.S. officials told NBC News the show of force was intended to "send a clear message" to North Korea, ruled by the dictator Kim Jong Un.

US and S. Korean Military Respond to N. Korea ICBM Test