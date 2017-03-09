Water flowing over the Oroville Dam's main spillway ripped apart sections of the surrounding landscape and the spillway itself.

Airports and roads are clogged, bridges are reaching old age and dams are getting more hazardous across the United States, says the American Society of Civil Engineers, as it issued American infrastructure a grade of D+ in its quadrennial report card Thursday.

"Deteriorating infrastructure is impeding our ability to compete in the thriving global economy, and improvements are necessary to ensure our country is built for the future," the report card said.

The report card was released with infrastructure in the public eye, weeks after a Northern California dam's damaged spillways prompted the evacuation of thousands and with President Donald Trump promising a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure.

The engineering group says the U.S. needs twice that amount, and recommends Congress invest $206 billion more in infrastructure each year to raise the grade.

The D+ remains the same as it was four years ago, though the engineers say some small progress has been made since. No category got an A grade, and most received Ds. The B issued to rail was the highest grade, and transit's D- was the lowest.

The costs of the infrastrucutre gap are high, according to the report card: $3,400 in disposable income for each American family each year.

"In infrastructure, you get what you pay for and for decades we haven't been paying nearly enough. It shows in the grades," said Norma Jean Mattei, president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, in a letter accompanying the report.

Read the full report here.

