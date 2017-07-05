US Ready to Discuss Syrian No-Fly Zones With Russia, Tillerson Says | NECN
US Ready to Discuss Syrian No-Fly Zones With Russia, Tillerson Says

The volatile situation in Syria is expected to be a topic of discussion between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

    AP/File
    FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the State Department in Washington.

    The United States is willing to work with Russia to establish no-fly zones and other measures to stabilize Syria, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday.

    In a statement sent as he departed for a summit meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, Tillerson said the volatile situation in Syria would be a topic of discussion between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, NBC News reported.

    "The United States and Russia certainly have unresolved differences on a number of issues," Tillerson acknowledged, but "if our two countries work together to establish stability on the ground, it will lay a foundation for progress on the settlement of Syria's political future."

    Published 3 hours ago
