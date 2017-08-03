Nearly Half Don't Buckle Up in Back Seat of Hired Rides: Survey

A new report shows more Americans are getting in the back seat of a car without buckling up. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A new survey shows more Americans are getting in the back seat of a car without buckling up, especially if those passengers are in an Uber or using other ride-hailing services.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found just 72 percent of 1,200 adults surveyed buckle up while in the back seat of a car, CNBC reported. By comparison, 91 percent said they use a seat belt while riding in the front seat.

The survey revealed even fewer passengers — just 57 percent — are using seat belts while taking Uber, Lyft or other hired rides.

The Insurance Institute said the main reason people ignore buckling up in the back seat is that they believe it's a safer place to be during an accident. The research found drivers are twice as likely to be killed when someone in the back isn't wearing a seat belt during a crash.

Texas is among the 29 states that requires people in the back seat to wear seat belts. Passengers caught without it can be fined up to $2,000.

