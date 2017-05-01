One person is dead and three others have been taken to the hospital following a stabbing attack at the University of Texas at Austin, paramedics said.

The unidentified suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus, the Austin Police Department tweeted.

Medics were on campus, near Gregory gym, responding to calls about the stabbing Monday afternoon.





"Praying for all those affected by this heinous attack and for the @UTAustin community," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

The UT Austin student government tweeted that while the situation is contained, students who are off campus should remain off campus.

Police are urging people to avoid the area. They will host a press conference about the situation at 3:30 p.m. local time.

