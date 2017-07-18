Newlyweds Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Florida Woman

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a couple who were on their honeymoon in South Florida is speaking out. (Published Monday, July 17, 2017)

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a Georgia couple honeymooning in south Florida says she didn't know if she would survive the abuse, adding that her life has forever been changed by the incident.

"When I finally did escape, I was running in the street naked. As a woman, you're never going to feel the same about yourself," the 28-year-old victim said. "I don't know how I'm ever going to get over this."

Flanked by her attorney, the woman detailed the alleged abuse endured at the hands of a man and woman who are accused of a bizarre crime spree. The victim asked not to be identified during a press conference Monday with her attorney Carlos Silva.

"I didn't know if I was gonna get out alive," the victim said.

Rashada Hurley, 32, and Timothy Lowe, 37, were arrested last week on sexual battery, kidnapping and carjacking charges, two days after they were charged with indecent exposure for allegedly walking through two stores naked and grabbing sodas without paying.

The victim said she was in her car outside a Hialeah grocery store when Hurley approached her from the driver's side window and asked for directions. When she rolled down the window Hurley punched her in the head, knocking her out, the woman said.

According to the woman, when she regained consciousness, Lowe was in the driver's seat and Hurley was in the passenger side. She said she screamed and that's when Hurley put her in a chokehold and Lowe hit her in the face.

"The woman [is] holding my legs and the man keeps on asking the woman if she has the knife, and the woman is fumbling in her purse," the victim recalled. "At this point, I'm panicking. I'm terrified. I don't know what's going to happen."

Lowe then drove the victim’s car to a Motel 6 in Miami where Hurley booked a room using the victim’s credit card, police said.

"You never think you would pay to get raped," the woman said, choking back tears.

Once inside, the couple took turns sexually abusing the victim and held her for hours against her will. When Hurley and Lowe became distracted with the victim's phone she ran out out of the motel room naked, a police report said.

"Of course, the first opportunity I saw, I took it," the woman said.

The next day, the couple entered a convenience store naked and grabbed sodas without paying. Police arrested the naked couple a block away from the store.

"These people are not well, they are sick and demented," Silva said.





The 28-year-old said she was stunned that the couple was allowed to book the room using her credit card without providing the motel proper identification. She said she wants the motel to look into this and prevent a similar situation from ever happening to anyone else.

"I don't want this to ever happen to any other woman. This can happen to anybody," the victim said.

The victim and her attorney said they intend to file a lawsuit against Motel 6 for allowing the suspects use the woman's credit card without identification. Motel 6 has not responded to NBC 6's request for comment on the incident.