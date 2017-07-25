Video of Shark Dragged by Speeding Boat Sparks Probe

A video posted on social media that appears to show a shark tied to the back of a boat being dragged across water at high speeds has sparked an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident," FWC spokesperson Rob Klepper said in an email Tuesday.

In the video released by the FWC, one of the men appears to say "look, it’s already almost dead," while pointing to the shark flopping across the water behind the speeding boat.

Officials say they are also trying to identify the individuals seen in the video and determine where it took place.

Senate Showdown: Health Care Vote Looms

U.S. Senate prepares for vote that could pave the way for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare." (Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017)

"None of the individuals in the video have been charged criminally and no one has been arrested," said Job Weiffenbach, attorney of record for the men seen in the video, in an email to WFLA.

Weiffenbach said he had no comment regarding the disturbing video in his capacity as an attorney.

FWC officials say that it is too early to speculate what, if any, violations took place in the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or email Tip@MyFWC.com.