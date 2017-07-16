Wife of Dying Veteran Posts Heartfelt Plea on Facebook

A Texas woman posted a heartfelt plea on social media for people to send thoughts to her husband, who is an Army veteran and is currently living at home under hospice care.

According to a Facebook post, Lee Hernandez asked his wife recently to hold his phone for him in case he got any calls.

After two hours, Hernandez received no calls. He then told his wife, “I guess no one wants to talk to me.”

His wife Ernestine then took to social media, and asked people to call him or text him because it helped brighten his day.

The post eventually went viral, and Lee has received hundreds of phone calls and text messages.

NBC 6 spoke with the person who posted the plea to an Arizona Veterans Forum on Facebook. She said that Lee has received so many phone calls and texts, that they are now requesting e-mails.

If you would like to get in contact with Lee, you can send him an email at blessingsforlee@gmail.com.