Wife of London Terrorist: 'Saddened and Shocked' by Attack

Police in London responded to what officials are calling a terrorist incident outside Parliament on March 22.

The wife of Khalid Masood, the terrorist who attacked U.K.'s parliament, said she is "saddened and shocked by what Khalid has done," NBC News reported.

In a statement given to London's Metropolitan Police, Rohey Hydara condemned her husband's actions and expressed her "condolences to the victims that have died." She also wished a "speedy recovery to all the injured."

"I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time," the statement said.

Masood killed four people in his attack on Parliament, including a police officer and three civilians, before being shot dead. Though ISIS claimed responsibility for the rampage, there is no evidence Masood acted in the name of the terror group.