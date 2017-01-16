Wife of Orlando Mass Shooting Gunman Arrested in California

The profile picture from the Facebook Page for Noor Zahi Salman aka Noor Mateen, identifed by a friend as the wife of the shooter.

The wife of Orlando mass shooting gunman Omar Mateen has been arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area, an FBI spokesman confirmed to NBC News.

The New York Times first reported, citing a law enforcement official, that Noor Salman was arrested at her home outside San Francisco in connection with the June 2016 attack at at the Pulse nightclub. She was charged with obstruction of justice, the Times and Associated Press reported.

When a reporter knocked on her home in Rodeo, California, on Monday morning, the family declined to comment. Neighbors told NBC Bay Area that the family didn't appear to be at home on Sunday, and there was no sign of police presence on Monday morning.

Forty-nine people were killed and 53 wounded in the June 12 attack at the Orlando gay nightclub. Mateen, who pledged allegiance to ISIS during the attack, was killed in a firefight with police.

Salman told the Times in an interview in November that she was "unaware of everything."

“I don’t condone what he has done," she said then. "I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people.”

Since the massacre, Salman was said to have been cooperating with the FBI.

Salman's parents live in Rodeo, California, and the FBI has previously visited that location to interview her, NBC News reported. Rodeo is a small city, with a population of 8,600 in Contra Costa County near the San Pablo Bay -- about 45 minutes from San Francisco.

In June, a source close to the family told NBC News that Mateen sent his wife a text message during the rampage, asking her, "Do you see what's happening?" After swapping texts, she tried to call him.

Her mother’s neighbors in Rodeo have told NBC Bay Area that Salman was the daughter of Ekbal Zahi and Bassam Abdallah Salman, who died of a heart attack several years ago. The couple has three other daughters — the youngest is 14. Salman's mother still lives at the home with her youngest but has not spoken out publicly about the shooting.

According to neighbors, Salman attended John Swett High School in nearby Crockett, California.

Salman married Mateen, neighbors said, and moved to Florida about five years ago.

Salman has a 4-year-old child and has filed court documents to change the boy's name. A hearing is scheduled for February.

The new case is being handled by the U.S. Central District Court in Florida. She's first due in court in California on Tuesday, the AP reported.