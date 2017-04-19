A Jewish real estate agent in Whitefish, Montana, joined with the Southern Poverty Law Center to sue the founder of a neo-Nazi website who allegedly incited an anti-Semitic "troll storm" against her family.
Tanya Gersh said in her lawsuit that The Daily Stormer blogger Andrew Anglin urged his followers to send hateful messages to her, her husband and 12-year-old son.
"My friends used to joke that I was the happiest girl on the planet," Gersh told NBC News. "Overnight, my life was stolen from me. I'm in trauma therapy and the safe world I lived in inside my beautiful mountain town was changed for me."
Anglin allegedly targeted Gersh after Sherry Spencer, the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer claimed the real estate agent tried to extort her in order to profit from a real estate transaction.
Anglin and Spencer did not respond to request for comment from NBC News.