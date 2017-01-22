DC Metrorail Trips for Women's March Top One Million

Speaking at the Women’s March in Washington, DC, actress Scarlett Johansson shared a personal anecdote about Planned Parenthood, on Jan. 21. (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

Metrorail set a record, carrying the second most number of trips in its history on the day of the Women’s March in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Metro said 1,001,613 entries were recorded into the rail system. News4’s Adam Tuss said the busiest Metrorail day was Jan. 20, 2009, the first inauguration of President Barack Obama, where 1.12 million trips were taken.

“We can all feel proud of providing safe, reliable service for large numbers of riders over two consecutive days on a world stage,” said Metro General Manager/CEO Paul Wiedefeld. “This success is especially impressive given the monumental challenge of sustaining such an operation over back-to-back days, along with the logistical challenges that come from national special security events.”

Tuss reported Saturday was only the second time Metrorail has surpassed 900,000 trips.

Metro said over the two days of the presidential inauguration and Women‘s March, trains, buses, and paratransit served over 2 million passenger trips. Metrorail trains provided 1.6 million trips over the two days.

Roughly 600,000 Metrorail trips were recorded on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.