Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Pleads Guilty to Child Porn, May Not Face Sex Abuse Charges | NECN
Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Pleads Guilty to Child Porn, May Not Face Sex Abuse Charges

Larry Nassar, former doctor for Team USA, faced over 100 complaints from former gymnasts

    Michigan Attorney General's Office via AP, File
    This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo provided by the Michigan Attorney General's Office shows Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar.

    The gymnastics doctor at the center of the sport's recent sexual abuse scandal pleaded guilty to child pornography charges Tuesday after striking a deal that has outraged some of his accusers, NBC News reported.

    The agreement, which still needs to be accepted by a judge, would mean Larry Nassar does not face federal criminal charges that he molested Olympic and national team gymnasts anywhere outside of Michigan as Team USA's doctor for two decades, though the charges of Michigan-based crimes would still be tried.

    Nassar could also have his possible prison sentence for the pornography charges reduced by as much as 38 years. An attorney for some of the elite athletes whose cases will not be prosecuted said, "My clients feel betrayed." 

    After a flood of complaints against Nassar that began last summer, federal agents seized hard drives in his home and office that contained tens of thousands of images of child pornography. In court, he admitted to downloading and possessing these and then destroying the evidence.

    Published 36 minutes ago
