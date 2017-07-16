McDonald's Celebrates National Ice Cream Day With Sweet Giveaway | NECN
logo_necn_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

McDonald's Celebrates National Ice Cream Day With Sweet Giveaway

Customers wishing to just get a free ice cream cone at the restaurant can do so throughout the day on Sunday

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    McDonald's Celebrates National Ice Cream Day With Sweet Giveaway
    AP
    FILE - In this Friday, April 20, 2012, file photo, a McDonald's sign is shown at a McDonald's restaurant in East Palo Alto, Calif. McDonald's Corp., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013, announced that a revamped version of its Dollar Menu that includes items priced at $5 could be launched nationally this year. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    McDonald’s will celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday by giving away free soft serve cones, but for one lucky customer at the Golden Arches, they’ll get more than just delicious frozen treat.

    According to a press release issued by the company, one lucky customer that redeems a free cone on Sunday will receive a special edition “Golden Arches Cone.” That cone will entitle the recipient to a lifetime of free soft serve ice cream at the restaurant chain.

    In order to be eligible to get the special cone, customers must download the McDonald’s app and redeem the free vanilla cone offer between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at participating locations.

    Customers wishing to just get a free ice cream cone at the restaurant can do so throughout the day on Sunday, according to the company. 

    Wild Food Crazes: Free 7-Eleven SlurpeeWild Food Crazes: Free 7-Eleven Slurpee

    Published 4 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices