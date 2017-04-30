1 Dead, 7 Injured in San Diego Pool Shooting: Police

One woman was killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting at the pool area of the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex in California Sunday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed. The woman died of her injuries at the hospital.

SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman said three officers shot and killed the suspect after he pointed a gun at them. Police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Peter Selis.

"We know several of [the victims] are in critical condition," Zimmerman said at press conference Sunday evening.

Zimmerman said no motive for the shooting has been established. She also could not confirm all victims were adults nor if the suspect was a resident of the complex.

Police said the shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. at the apartment complex, located on Judicial Drive, north of Nobel Drive and south of Miramar Road, west of Interstate 805.



“Somebody opened fire,” witness Lauren Seed, who was clearly shaken, told NBC 7. “Six or seven shots were fired at the pool. We got down, we closed the windows and then about a minute later, six or seven more shots, lots of screaming, lots of people screaming.”





Police initially advised people to shelter in place but later lifted the recommendation.

Seed said the screaming continued for around 10 minutes.



“From the screams, you could hear that somebody or multiple people were hit,” Seed said. She could see people on the balconies yelling and ducking for cover.

A second witness said the shooter looked like a white man in his 40s. He said the suspect was calm and had a smirk on his face during the shooting.



“I heard people screaming,” said a third witness, who lives at the apartment complex and did not wish to be identified.

The man said his fiancée is a nurse and they both ran down to see if they could help.

“If you look close enough you can see blood on the pavement,” he told NBC 7.

The man said when they heard more gunshots he and his fiancée ran into the clubhouse to hide.

“From the clubhouse there’s a view of the pool area where we could see the shooter sitting there with a beer in one hand and the gun in the other. He looked pretty relaxed,” he said.

The witness said officers killed the suspect after he fired at them.

A fourth witness told NBC 7 the suspect walked into the pool area where friends were celebrating one of the tenants' 50th birthday party.



The witness said that tenant walked up to the shooter, who seemed to be acting strangely. When the tenant invited the suspect to join the celebration, the suspect lifted up his shirt, shot the first person in the stomach and continued shooting people until he was out of bullets, the witness said.

One woman said she was able to get away from the shooter while he was reloading his gun.

Five victims were taken by San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) paramedics to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and at least one drove to Scripps Mercy Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the department.

A reunification center has been established at the northwest corner of Judicial Drive and Golden Haven, according to police.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.