United Airlines Grounds All Domestic Flights Over Computer Issue | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

United Airlines Grounds All Domestic Flights Over Computer Issue

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    United Airlines grounded all domestic flights across the country due to a computer issue Sunday evening. 

    A nationwide ground stop was issued, the airline tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. CST.

    "A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience," the tweet said. 

    It was unclear how long the ground stop would remain in effect. 

    65 flights were canceled at O'Hare Airport by 7 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. 

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices