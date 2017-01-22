United Airlines grounded all domestic flights across the country due to a computer issue Sunday evening.

A nationwide ground stop was issued, the airline tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. CST.

"A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience," the tweet said.

It was unclear how long the ground stop would remain in effect.

65 flights were canceled at O'Hare Airport by 7 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.