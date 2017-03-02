Three boys from a group home in Walpole, Massachusetts were found and returned safe after they went missing on Wednesday night.

3 Juveniles Found After Going Missing From Group Home

The 9-year-olds ran off property owned by Home for Little Wanderers around 11 p.m. and were found safe three hours later at a 7-11 store in Walpole.

Police say it's not entirely clear how the youngsters manage to leave the property undetected.

The state's Department of Children and Families is now looking into the incident.

We reached out to Longview Farm and the DCF for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.