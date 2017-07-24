Teen Arrested After Armed Carjacking Outside School

A 17-year-old Hartford boy is accused of an armed carjacking outside a Newington school Sunday afternoon and police are looking for another person who was also involved.

Newington police said they responded to the area of the CT fastrak station at Willard Avenue and West Hill Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and the victim told officers he was in the parking lot of Anna Reynolds Elementary School on Reservoir Road when two males approached him. One of the males pulled a gun, forced the victim into his own car, demanded that he drive to the fastrak station, then made him get out of his vehicle, according to police.

The carjackers drove the victim’s car, a 1999 Mercedes Benz, onto the CT fastrak and headed toward Hartford, police said.

Hartford police saw the car at Westland and Vine streets and chased it until the Mercedes crashed at Clark and Judson streets in Hartford, police said.

The driver, a 17-year-old Hartford boy, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, first-degree robbery, robbery by carjacking, second-degree larceny, possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment and other charges.

He was transported to a juvenile detention center and will appear in New Britain Superior Court Juvenile Matters on July 28.

Police are looking for the other person involved in the carjacking and ask anyone with information about the incident or who the other person is to call (860) 666-8445.